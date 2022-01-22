Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Edison International reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

