Zacks: Brokerages Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.26.

ERJ traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 2,317,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 40.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,290 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.4% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 640,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at $42,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Embraer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

