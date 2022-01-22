Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $88.06. 1,070,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

