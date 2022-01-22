Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in First Foundation by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

