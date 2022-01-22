Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

NSP stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,061,577 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 90.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

