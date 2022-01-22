Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

LC traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

