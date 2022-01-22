Zacks: Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $928.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report sales of $928.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $940.89 million and the lowest is $918.26 million. RH posted sales of $812.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH opened at $391.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $544.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.13. RH has a twelve month low of $391.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

