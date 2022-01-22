Zacks: Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report $140.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $135.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $574.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $600.94 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $614.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $68.31 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.