Zacks: Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post sales of $786.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.00 million and the lowest is $780.20 million. TEGNA reported sales of $937.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.67 on Friday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

