Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post sales of $16.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.34 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $64.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.83 billion to $65.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.17 billion to $89.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.57.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $205.44 on Friday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.62.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

