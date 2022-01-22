Zano Market Capitalization Achieves $13.56 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Zano has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $188,010.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,029.33 or 0.99986525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00083120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00277078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.35 or 0.00349236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00156083 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001527 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,032,117 coins and its circulating supply is 11,002,617 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.