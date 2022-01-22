ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0138

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $166,450.10 and approximately $652.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,018,504 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.