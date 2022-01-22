Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Down 29% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $373,937.54 and approximately $5,166.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.37 or 0.06745139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,462.72 or 0.99494235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,126,997,005 coins and its circulating supply is 924,178,963 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.