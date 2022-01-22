Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Zebra Technologies worth $111,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $494.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $380.64 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $577.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

