Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $494.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $380.64 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

