Zeepin (ZPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,880.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $371,375.97 and $33,880.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.35 or 0.06851525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,047.18 or 0.99830163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

