Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Down 0.9%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 37,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 25,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

