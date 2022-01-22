ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Tops One Day Volume of $149,131.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $155,707.79 and approximately $149,131.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

