ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $314,359.11 and approximately $215.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00173321 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00033716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00032186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00360688 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00064539 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

