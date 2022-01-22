Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $863,351.36

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $863,351.36 and $22,294.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00266205 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00082600 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00099550 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001996 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003069 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,977,523 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

