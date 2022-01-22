ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $133,076.17 and approximately $33.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00045330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

