Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $531.86 million and approximately $89.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00284562 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006055 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000978 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.99 or 0.01146660 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003609 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,592,352,270 coins and its circulating supply is 12,300,885,117 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

