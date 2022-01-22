Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZG. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

