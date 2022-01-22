ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Cap of $44.24 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $44.24 million and $16,110.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.75 or 0.06885920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.10 or 0.99950706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003425 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

