ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.04

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.77. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 24,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

