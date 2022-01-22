Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,522 shares of company stock worth $8,882,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

