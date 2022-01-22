Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,367.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 1,339,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,304. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

