Zynecoin (ZYN) Price Up 19.9% This Week

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $181,588.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

