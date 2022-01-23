$0.03 EPS Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDIG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 1,280,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,433. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

