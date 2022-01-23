-$0.04 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.25 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

