-$0.09 EPS Expected for Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sigma Lithium.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGML. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $42,844,000.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 209,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.