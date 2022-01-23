-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Shares of LAW traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $28.38. 360,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40. CS Disco has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $69.41.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

