$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USCB. Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ USCB traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.24. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.