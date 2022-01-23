$0.26 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

