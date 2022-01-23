$0.29 EPS Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million.

A number of analysts have commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

WSC stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.