-$0.34 EPS Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million.

SOPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 80,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55. SOPHiA Genetics has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

