$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. 3,253,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,072. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.