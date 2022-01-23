$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.19. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

