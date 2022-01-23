$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $39.15 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

