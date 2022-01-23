$1.58 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $76,058,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $199.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.95 and its 200 day moving average is $189.28. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

