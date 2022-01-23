$100.26 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report sales of $100.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.06 million and the highest is $106.67 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $441.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.36 million to $447.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $550.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.