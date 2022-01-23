$111.44 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce $111.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.05 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $436.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $428.56 million, with estimates ranging from $268.18 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million.

GLNG opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 415,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $3,464,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

