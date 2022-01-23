140,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.