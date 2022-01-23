14,290 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $100.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

