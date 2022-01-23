14,290 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
EOG opened at $100.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.
EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 58.03%.
In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
