16,959 Shares in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in South State by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South State by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in South State by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

