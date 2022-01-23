17,913 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.