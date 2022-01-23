$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $18.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.73 million and the lowest is $17.25 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $17.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $74.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $514.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

