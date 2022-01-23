18,000 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $4,297,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

ABNB opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.