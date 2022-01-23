$197.51 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $197.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $180.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

