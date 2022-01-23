1irstcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,075.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $16,075.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000955 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00118668 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.